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DOJO-(SOURCE CODE) - Hidden History of the Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia - Clif High, 030522
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152 views • March 10, 2022
Thanks to Clif_High at BitChute.
Read this very important article that was referenced with this video, on description.
Good resource for a very condensed timeline...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/25/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
Read this very important article that was referenced with this video, on description.
Good resource for a very condensed timeline...
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/02/25/the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia/
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