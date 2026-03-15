BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Soldiers Cross Ceremony in Honor of our Fallen
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • Yesterday

This is Ann M. Wolf’s profound ceremony honoring our Killed in Action which is a part of her full KIA/POW/MIA ceremony which she has been presenting around the USA since 2011.

HISTORY: This Soldier’s Cross Ceremony is a joint effort between Chaplain Ann M. Wolf & Combat Veteran, SSG Brad Heun who graciously gave Ann M. Wolf permission to incorporate his research, descriptive words, and thoughts into this presentation to which she added additional words to form this ceremony. At the time of the creation of this video, SSG Heun was serving with the Tennessee Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Both Ann M. Wolf and SSG Heun have agreed to contribute this Script to the public domain in order to advance an appreciation of the Price of Freedom.

Special Thanks to the Tennessee Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard for their appearance as follows: (Images by Ann M. Wolf)

Honor Guard CMS Gary Woolf USAF placing BOOTS

Honor Guard LCPL, Parker Teague, USMC placing RIFLE

Honor Guard LT Herb Kraehmer, Navy placing DOG TAGS

Honor Guard FSG Bud Cassidy, Army, placing HELMET

Honor Guard LCPL Allen Ross, USMC Standing near the Soldier’s Cross

Honor Guard SSG Brad Heun Reading the script


CREDITS - DVIDS Images

DVIDS Dislosure: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement."

(In order of appearance in video)

DVIDS by Sgt Mary Torres

DVIDS by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson

DVIDS by Jerry Foltz

DVIDS by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt

DVIDS by Lance Cpl. Robert Walters

DVIDS by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman

DVIDS by Ken Scar

DVIDS by Staff Sgt. Jessica Lockoski

DVIDS U.S. Air Force photo 7103705

DVIDS by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Barton

DVIDS by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista

DVIDS by SrA Kylie Barrow

DVIDS by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson

DVIDS by Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class Eric Dietrich


ADDITIONAL CREDITS:

FILM COMPILATION is by Ann M. Wolf

MUSIC ARRANGED/PRODUCED is by Tracy Collins from “Amazing Grace”

IMAGES/CLIPS (not from DVIDS) are by Ann M. Wolf + by license or permission from the following:

Envato Pro, Canva Pro, Pixabay, Pond 5, Shutterstock

POW/MIA photos included in this film were take by Ann M. Wolf at the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville, Georgia, at the time of the historic The Ride Home Event, held by Honor-Release-Return

Special thanks to husband, SSG Charles J. Byerly (Ret.) & Leo Gawroniak for their support in this work.

All original content by Ann M. Wolf is under copyright protection.

Read Full Ceremony Script: https://annmwolf.info/track/3667618/7-the-soldier-s-cross-ceremony-with-taps

For more information: https://annmwolf.info/

Keywords
militarychaplaincyiranwarkiapowmiakilledinactionsoldierscrossbattlefieldcrossgoldstarfamilyhonorguard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals &#8220;COVID 2.0&#8221; and engineered famine

Catherine Austin Fitts warns: Strait of Hormuz shutdown signals “COVID 2.0” and engineered famine

Belle Carter
Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson&#8217;s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Kiriakou, Morris Express Concern for Tucker Carlson’s Safety Amid Reported DOJ Referral

Garrison Vance
Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America&#8217;s future

Shadows of Power: A deep dive into the hidden forces shaping America’s future

Kevin Hughes
Trump rejects Putin&#8217;s proposal to move Iran&#8217;s enriched uranium to Russia

Trump rejects Putin’s proposal to move Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia

Laura Harris
The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

The open door: How U.S. tax dollars fund China’s military rise through academic partnerships

Ava Grace
US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

US Military Stockpiles Dwindling Amid Prolonged Iran War, Report States

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy