Soldiers Cross Ceremony in Honor of our Fallen

This is Ann M. Wolf’s profound ceremony honoring our Killed in Action which is a part of her full KIA/POW/MIA ceremony which she has been presenting around the USA since 2011.

HISTORY: This Soldier’s Cross Ceremony is a joint effort between Chaplain Ann M. Wolf & Combat Veteran, SSG Brad Heun who graciously gave Ann M. Wolf permission to incorporate his research, descriptive words, and thoughts into this presentation to which she added additional words to form this ceremony. At the time of the creation of this video, SSG Heun was serving with the Tennessee Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard. Both Ann M. Wolf and SSG Heun have agreed to contribute this Script to the public domain in order to advance an appreciation of the Price of Freedom.

Special Thanks to the Tennessee Volunteer State Veterans Honor Guard for their appearance as follows: (Images by Ann M. Wolf)

Honor Guard CMS Gary Woolf USAF placing BOOTS

Honor Guard LCPL, Parker Teague, USMC placing RIFLE

Honor Guard LT Herb Kraehmer, Navy placing DOG TAGS

Honor Guard FSG Bud Cassidy, Army, placing HELMET

Honor Guard LCPL Allen Ross, USMC Standing near the Soldier’s Cross

Honor Guard SSG Brad Heun Reading the script





CREDITS - DVIDS Images

DVIDS Dislosure: "The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement."

(In order of appearance in video)

DVIDS by Sgt Mary Torres

DVIDS by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson

DVIDS by Jerry Foltz

DVIDS by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt

DVIDS by Lance Cpl. Robert Walters

DVIDS by Staff Sgt. Mira Roman

DVIDS by Ken Scar

DVIDS by Staff Sgt. Jessica Lockoski

DVIDS U.S. Air Force photo 7103705

DVIDS by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Barton

DVIDS by PO1 Christian Victor Bautista

DVIDS by SrA Kylie Barrow

DVIDS by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson

DVIDS by Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class Eric Dietrich





ADDITIONAL CREDITS:

FILM COMPILATION is by Ann M. Wolf

MUSIC ARRANGED/PRODUCED is by Tracy Collins from “Amazing Grace”

IMAGES/CLIPS (not from DVIDS) are by Ann M. Wolf + by license or permission from the following:

Envato Pro, Canva Pro, Pixabay, Pond 5, Shutterstock

POW/MIA photos included in this film were take by Ann M. Wolf at the National Prisoner of War Museum, Andersonville, Georgia, at the time of the historic The Ride Home Event, held by Honor-Release-Return

Special thanks to husband, SSG Charles J. Byerly (Ret.) & Leo Gawroniak for their support in this work.

All original content by Ann M. Wolf is under copyright protection.

Read Full Ceremony Script: https://annmwolf.info/track/3667618/7-the-soldier-s-cross-ceremony-with-taps

For more information: https://annmwolf.info/