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Russian Troops Must Be Pushed Out of Ukrainian Territory
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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71 views • April 06, 2022
https://gnews.org/2295924/

04/04/2022 General Jack Keane said in his interview with Fox News that Ukrainians should get rid of all of the Russian troops on their territory. And that is what the US should be supporting.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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