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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/22/22 Congestive Heart Disease
InfoHealth News
InfoHealth News
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4 views • February 23, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/22/22 Congestive Heart Disease
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach

Air Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today telling story of Theo Ratliff. How he lost his NBA contract because of injuries. Then getting his contract back after he rebuilt his joints working with Dr. Wallach and Youngevity products. Extending his career for another 11 years and several million dollars.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating adzuki beans. Rich in vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties. A study from South Korean found that the beans reduced the biomarkers of inflammation in the colon. Chinese researchers found that the beans reduced inflammation in people with type 2 diabetes.
Callers

Madrew has a friend diagnosed with congestive heart disease.

Cassandra has high blood pressure, spinal stenosis and peripheral neuropathies.

Lois has several health challenges including osteopenia, acid reflux, type 2 diabetes and is overweight.

Delia's husband has type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and congestive heart disease.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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