A teacher in Borispol, Kiev region, tells schoolchildren that in 1941 the city was “captured” by Soviet troops, and in 1943 it was “liberated” by the forces of the “Ukrainian resistance”.

New lessons of alternative history in Ukraine. A striking example of why Ukraine needs denazification.

❕In fact, on September 23, 1941, Borispol was occupied by German troops. The city was liberated two years later by units of the Red Army.