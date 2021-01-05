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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - January 4, 2021 MIRROR
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61 views • January 05, 2021
Jan 4, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
We’ve got the numbers to prove that Covid hospitalization rates are down, not up as Dr. Anthony Fauci says, he’s predicting that it could get worse, Bill Gates struggles to defend the Moderna Covid Vaccine and reported side effects, Dr. Vernon Coleman say this is all a psyop which will never end, he says that’s because they don’t want it to be over, on “Corona Crazy” we’re starting to see some pushback to mask mandates, Dinesh D’Souza asks for balance in life in regards to the election instead of getting too far out into the weeds, and an update on Angela Kinsey’s condition.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-4-2021
Courtesy of TruNews
We’ve got the numbers to prove that Covid hospitalization rates are down, not up as Dr. Anthony Fauci says, he’s predicting that it could get worse, Bill Gates struggles to defend the Moderna Covid Vaccine and reported side effects, Dr. Vernon Coleman say this is all a psyop which will never end, he says that’s because they don’t want it to be over, on “Corona Crazy” we’re starting to see some pushback to mask mandates, Dinesh D’Souza asks for balance in life in regards to the election instead of getting too far out into the weeds, and an update on Angela Kinsey’s condition.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-january-4-2021
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