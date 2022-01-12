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DEL’S PLEDGE FOR 2022: Honest, Unrehearsed Reporting with Full Access to Sources Used
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15 views • January 12, 2022
DEL’S PLEDGE FOR 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-pledge-for-2022/
As we enter our 5th year of broadcasting, The Highwire would like to renew our pledge of transparency and honest investigation to our loyal and devoted audience, and give just a little behind-the-scenes insight into how our team delivers you the truth every Thursday.
Originally POSTED: January 10, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-pledge-for-2022/
As we enter our 5th year of broadcasting, The Highwire would like to renew our pledge of transparency and honest investigation to our loyal and devoted audience, and give just a little behind-the-scenes insight into how our team delivers you the truth every Thursday.
Originally POSTED: January 10, 2022
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