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Rights are not gifts from government: 13 Essential Quotes on Liberty
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21 views • February 26, 2020
Thomas Paine called them "imprescriptible rights." Richard Henry Lee said they came from the "law of nature." Jefferson reminds us that free people "claim their rights." But the founders and old revolutionaries didn't create the notion of natural rights, it was a long part of the American tradition well-before the Declaration of Independence.
Path to Liberty: February 26, 2020
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Path to Liberty: February 26, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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