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Sidney Powell covers election fraud highlights from Brannon Howse Live on Lindell TV
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211 views • December 10, 2021
Sidney Powell discusses the money and patent trails her team has uncovered that relate to the election fraud of 2020 and prior years.
Thank you to the team at Lindell TV for the original broadcast, and bestnewshere.com for the editing to consolidate the highlights. For an audio of the entire segment, please visit: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/sidney-powell-maricopa-county-audit-and-2006-dod-patent-technology-flip-votes
Thank you to the team at Lindell TV for the original broadcast, and bestnewshere.com for the editing to consolidate the highlights. For an audio of the entire segment, please visit: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/sidney-powell-maricopa-county-audit-and-2006-dod-patent-technology-flip-votes
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