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Swamp Rat Escapes, No Charges For Andrew McCabe - War Room Full Show
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29 views • February 15, 2020
It's a Valentine's day special on The War Room as we compare the love of Trump supporters in America to the love of the American left. Great guests include rapper and now comedian Bryson Gray, freshly banned from YouTube conservative commentator Nick Fuentes, and former bassist from Filter Frank Cavanagh with Savanah Hernandez in studio. More deep state criminals get away with crime as the persecution of Trump supporters like Roger Stone go unchecked. Also, people are trying to sell a product to fight coronavirus for $300, but Infowars sells it for a fraction of the price. Owen Shroyer updates his odds for Democrat nominee. By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
https://www.infowarsstore.com/preparedness/emergency-survival-foods?ims=ccuef&utm_campaign=FSS-EmergencyFood-Jan20&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Newsletter&utm_content=FSS-EmergencyFood-J20BV
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