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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 10: Once For All
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44 views • December 17, 2021
In this chapter the grand theme of the great sacrifice, the once for all sacrifice, is unfolded. This greatest of all sacrifices opened the way to the new and living way to boldly step into the presence of God. Saved by the blood of the Lamb; this is the theme that will occupy the minds of the redeemed for all eternity.
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