CTP (20251002 S3EOctSpecial1) Douglass Smith Rocks And Thorns BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EOctSpecial1) Prison to Purpose: Douglas Smith's Redemption Journey
Douglas Smith shares his journey from addiction and incarceration to becoming an author and advocate for those with mental illness and substance use disorders. His book "The Path of Rocks and Thorns: Leadership Lessons from a Prison Cell" explores how true transformation comes from internal reckoning rather than external validation.