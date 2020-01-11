Prepare Yourselves - Do Not take any Chips in your Body

Jesus said: “My people, I am warning you that your money system, as you know it, is about to crash. I have been telling you about the cashless society and the mark of the beast with chips in the body. You will soon see your coins and cash dollars coming to a close. Getting rid of the cash in your society will be the first step. After that, your credit and debit cards will be your only means of purchasing things. You also will be seeing only credit cards or ‘easy’ passes required for driving on your main highways. The next step will be mandatory chips in the body for all of your buying and selling. The one world people will soon outlaw gold and silver ownership because they want to control your lives as their servants. These chips will eventually control your minds and souls, so refuse to take any chips in the body. Once the governments require mandatory chips in the body, this will be one of your signs to come to the protection of My refuges. You will have My Warning for your souls before you are forced to come to My refuges. Be prepared with frequent Confession, and trust in Me to defeat your enemies.”