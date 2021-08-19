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Made for Each Other (1939) CAROLE LOMBARD.
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0 view • August 19, 2021
Stars: Carole Lombard, James Stewart, Charles Coburn
Director: John Cromwell
Producer: David O. Selznick
After a whirlwind courtship, newlyweds discover their road to happiness is besieged by a meddling mother-in-law, money problems, a curmudgeonly boss, and tragic illness. David O. Selznick's next production would be "Gone with the Wind."
Director: John Cromwell
Producer: David O. Selznick
After a whirlwind courtship, newlyweds discover their road to happiness is besieged by a meddling mother-in-law, money problems, a curmudgeonly boss, and tragic illness. David O. Selznick's next production would be "Gone with the Wind."
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