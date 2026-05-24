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REAIR | Prayer is the Hinge of History | Could this be a part of Canada's revival? | Leaders Share
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
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🙏 Support this work & help us reach more Canadians: https://www.faytene.tv/donate | Call to Donate: 1-866-844-0844 | Call for Prayer: 1-866-885-4908


(The National Day of Prayer is less than 50 days away! Because of this, we are re-airing this powerful program. Watch and share!)


In this powerful show, Faytene is on location in Ottawa with key national leaders who were part of the *inaugural National Day of Prayer*—a historic gathering that brought together believers from across Canada in unity, repentance, and intercession.


Now, as we look ahead to the next one, *July 9–11, 2026*, these leaders share what they witnessed, what God did in that room, and why this moment matters more than ever.


This is more than an event—it’s a call to the pivotal posture of humble and united prayer for our future.


🔥 In this episode, you’ll discover:


* Why Canada needs a national, annual day of prayer

* The power of unity across denominations and generations

* The spiritual significance of repentance and “building an altar” for the nation

* What made the 2025 gathering historic—and what’s coming next

* Why leaders believe this could impact generations to come


*Join the National Day of Prayer in Ottawa | July 9–11, 2026*

Learn more & register: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...


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#NationalDayOfPrayer #Canada #PrayerWorks #FaithInAction #Revival #FayteneTV #2chron7v14

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