REAIR | Prayer is the Hinge of History | Could this be a part of Canada's revival? | Leaders Share

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(The National Day of Prayer is less than 50 days away! Because of this, we are re-airing this powerful program. Watch and share!)





In this powerful show, Faytene is on location in Ottawa with key national leaders who were part of the *inaugural National Day of Prayer*—a historic gathering that brought together believers from across Canada in unity, repentance, and intercession.





Now, as we look ahead to the next one, *July 9–11, 2026*, these leaders share what they witnessed, what God did in that room, and why this moment matters more than ever.





This is more than an event—it’s a call to the pivotal posture of humble and united prayer for our future.





🔥 In this episode, you’ll discover:





* Why Canada needs a national, annual day of prayer

* The power of unity across denominations and generations

* The spiritual significance of repentance and “building an altar” for the nation

* What made the 2025 gathering historic—and what’s coming next

* Why leaders believe this could impact generations to come





*Join the National Day of Prayer in Ottawa | July 9–11, 2026*

Learn more & register: https://www.nationaldayofprayer.ca





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...





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