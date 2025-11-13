Peaceful Parenting vs CHRISTIANITY! Twitter/X Space

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this November 12th, 2025 Wednesday Night Live, philosopher Stefan Molyneux discusses the moral responsibilities of believers versus non-believers with a caller, while another caller questions the justification of harsh responses to minor theft. The episode also tackles peaceful parenting, with Stefan emphasizing the importance of boundaries and non-violence. Overall, it fosters critical thinking about morality and human interactions.
