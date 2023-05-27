DonShift.com New Book - Poor Man's Air Force: A Drone Guide

We are talking about Don Shifts new definitive book on Drones.
Get it now!
DonShift.com New Book - Poor Man's Air Force: A guide drones
https://amzn.to/3BVrcZg
Show Notes:
Poor Man's Air Force: A guide to how small drones might be used in domestic unrest or low intensity conflicts
https://radiantcreators.com/2023/05/26/poor-mans-air-force-a-guide-to-how-small-drones-might-be-used-in-domestic-unrest-or-low-intensity-conflicts/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.