Science Says

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https://youtu.be/Qj_6xYjKWXY
Diary of an AIDS dissident 1993
https://youtu.be/8yr7eYQrk_U
HIV=AIDS - Fact or Fraud 1996
https://youtu.be/JTxvmKHYajQ
the Other Side of AIDS - 2004
https://youtu.be/0dVYJp5dHf8
AIDS INC -2007
https://youtu.be/dzn_-sd1z5A
House of Numbers - 2009
https://youtu.be/BsT4GrimfLQ
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