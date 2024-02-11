Create New Account
NWO: United States performs poison experiments on its own population
Follower of Christ777
Published 16 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to KLA-TV

The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16 is the United States, which used to speak with Christian values but now speaks as a dragon, which is a symbol for satan. It is a known fact that the US government has experimented poisons, chemtrails, vaccines and dangerous drugs on its own people for several decades and the recent COVID-19 vaccine is no different.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]

