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They know they can't convict Trump | Rep. Jody Hice on Newsmax TV
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210 views • February 09, 2021
Congressman Jody Hice and Newsmax TV's John Bachman react to new claims by lawmakers about the looming impeachment trial for now-former President Donald Trump, and the Trump defense arguments which will take aim at the 'partisanship' nature of the trial at play. - via John Bachman Now, weekdays at 12PM ET on Newsmax TV
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