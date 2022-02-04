BEWARE OF THESE 4 MOST DANGEROUS FED FALLACIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4514 subscribers
While the Fed, and all of its cheerleaders engender false confidence from the public, they also have false confidence in themselves. That which they believe they can control, they ultimately cannot. Manipulating interest rates and counterfeiting dollars may seem to create short-term benefits, but always at the cost of long-term economic ruin. The long-term always arrives, and always when it's least expected by the "experts."