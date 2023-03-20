Will President Trump be arrested? What does that mean for us all?

Will President Trump be arrested? Challenges with the banks? What does that mean for us all? I will share some thoughts…
Our website: www.PastorTodd.org
To give: www.ToddCoconato.com/give
------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is a link to our food supply guy: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5774972.922545e
This is a link to our gold and silver guy: http://kirkelliottphd.com/pastorTodd/...
My Pillow .com promo code: REMNANT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.