NAC vs Glutathione, the AWFUL afinil, talking tolerance, "Natural rights" & Postmodernism on Modafinil? 🎙️ November Biohacking Q&A #18

There once was a geek named Jonathan,Whose philosophical thoughts were quite profound.

With Modafinil in his brain,

He answered questions with ease and disdain.

With Modafinil in his system,

Jonathan's philosophical thoughts were swimming.

He answered questions with wit and grace,

And left his listeners in awe of his embrace.





In this illuminative podcast, he answers these questions...

4:15 Is Postmodernism "a disease?"

7:35 Human rights are not natural?

12:00 Cerebrolysin

13:55 Adrafinil vs Modafinil

16:50 Your thoughts on fasting?

21:15 NAC's bioavailability





