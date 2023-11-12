Create New Account
NAC vs Glutathione, the AWFUL afinil, talking tolerance, "Natural rights" & Postmodernism on Modafinil? 🎙️ November Biohacking Q&A #18
jroseland
There once was a geek named Jonathan,Whose philosophical thoughts were quite profound.

With Modafinil in his brain,

He answered questions with ease and disdain.

With Modafinil in his system,

Jonathan's philosophical thoughts were swimming.

He answered questions with wit and grace,

And left his listeners in awe of his embrace.


In this illuminative podcast, he answers these questions...

4:15 Is Postmodernism "a disease?"

7:35 Human rights are not natural?

12:00 Cerebrolysin

13:55 Adrafinil vs Modafinil

16:50 Your thoughts on fasting?

21:15 NAC's bioavailability


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/1563-q-a-18

📨 Got Biohacking and Lifehacking questions?

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/q-a-form

Submit them here and we would love to address them in an upcoming Q&A podcast.

podcastbiohackinghuman rightsnatural rightspostmodernismmodafinilglutathionesmart drugsnaclimitless mindset

