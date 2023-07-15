A powerful strike has been delivered against the concentration of Ukrainian Armed Forces near Orehovo, from where the AFU are attempting to break through the Zaporozhye front. - @RVvoenkor

➡️Currently, the intensity of combat operations has decreased along the front line from Kopani to Rabotino to Verbovo.

➡️The command of the AFU is regrouping its forces in preparation for new waves of assaults and occasionally sending units for reconnaissance missions.

➡️Meanwhile, the Russian army is identifying AFU force accumulations and launching strikes against them.

➡️The AFU's greatest activity is observed at the junction of the defense lines of the 291st and 70th regiments in the fields near Rabotino. Previously, the Ukrainians managed to establish positions in trenches here and continue to consolidate them.

➡️The current battles have taken on a positional character. Howitzers, multiple rocket launch systems, mortars, tanks, infantry engage in mutual exchanges of fire, without escalating into large-scale combat actions.