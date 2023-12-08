Truth and Righteousness

What are we escaping? God's wrath. But we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter by the devil and fallen angels and increasingly suffer tribulation as we try to live a life pleasing to God and not man. We suffer at the hands of those who know not the most High Yah, we suffer at the hands of the serpent seed; it started between Cain and Abel. The carnal mind will not choose to suffer to follow Christ; the devil knows this which is why we are seeing the falling away from faith because many are not familiar with the true gospel and its cost, and the level of self-denial involved to be a disciple of Christ. Those who do will know most people will hate us because we will represent that sword that Jesus came to bring whilst most will want to live comfortably in satan's kingdom. The servant is not greater than his master. As the saints die in Christ, we escape God's wrath. Jesus laid it out as John saw it in Revelation 6:9-11 KJV Bible.

