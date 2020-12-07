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The Attack on Pearl Harbor Was No Surprise
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79 views • December 07, 2020
THEDURAN
by G2mil
December 7, 2020
Researchers about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor know that President Franklin Roosevelt had provoked a Japanese attack to justify America’s entry into World War II. Most Americans were against joining the war, but the attack on Pearl Harbor provided the excuse needed to declare war. The best book on this topic is “Day of Deceit” by former World War II Navy officer Robert Stinnett. The topics he covers are controversial because most people refuse to accept that Roosevelt and top military leaders in Washington DC failed to inform the commanders in Hawaii that a Japanese fleet was coming to attack.
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"Do Freedom of Information Act Files Prove FDR Had Foreknowledge of Pearl Harbor?"; Robert Stinnett; Independent.org; March 11, 2002; https://www.independent.org/issues/article.asp?id=408
“Pearl Harbor Unmasked”; J. Alfred Powell; Unz.com; https://www.unz.com/article/pearl-harbor-unmasked/
“From Shanghai to Corregidor: Marines in the Defense of the Philippines”; J. Michael Miller, National Park Service; https://www.nps.gov/parkhistory/online_books/npswapa/extContent/usmc/pcn-190-003140-00/index.htm
Related Tale: “American Marines Invaded Iceland in 1941”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZTxBrnCLMA
"HIGHLIGHTS OF MOBILIZATION, WORLD WAR II, 1938-1942"; Office of the Chief of Military History; Department of the Army; Dr. Stetson Conn; 10 March 1959; https://history.army.mil/documents/WWII/ww2mob.htm
"Pearl Harbor: Official Lies in an American War Tragedy?"; Robert B. Stinnett speech; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIhtP58lnSk
"US Navy Admiral planned Pearl Harbor attack in 1932"; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8WY0x2ZSAU
https://theduran.com/the-attack-on-pearl-harbor-was-no-surprise/
Tales of the American Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niZil4lNjU&;feature=emb_title
by G2mil
December 7, 2020
Researchers about the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor know that President Franklin Roosevelt had provoked a Japanese attack to justify America’s entry into World War II. Most Americans were against joining the war, but the attack on Pearl Harbor provided the excuse needed to declare war. The best book on this topic is “Day of Deceit” by former World War II Navy officer Robert Stinnett. The topics he covers are controversial because most people refuse to accept that Roosevelt and top military leaders in Washington DC failed to inform the commanders in Hawaii that a Japanese fleet was coming to attack.
__________________________________________
"Do Freedom of Information Act Files Prove FDR Had Foreknowledge of Pearl Harbor?"; Robert Stinnett; Independent.org; March 11, 2002; https://www.independent.org/issues/article.asp?id=408
“Pearl Harbor Unmasked”; J. Alfred Powell; Unz.com; https://www.unz.com/article/pearl-harbor-unmasked/
“From Shanghai to Corregidor: Marines in the Defense of the Philippines”; J. Michael Miller, National Park Service; https://www.nps.gov/parkhistory/online_books/npswapa/extContent/usmc/pcn-190-003140-00/index.htm
Related Tale: “American Marines Invaded Iceland in 1941”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZTxBrnCLMA
"HIGHLIGHTS OF MOBILIZATION, WORLD WAR II, 1938-1942"; Office of the Chief of Military History; Department of the Army; Dr. Stetson Conn; 10 March 1959; https://history.army.mil/documents/WWII/ww2mob.htm
"Pearl Harbor: Official Lies in an American War Tragedy?"; Robert B. Stinnett speech; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIhtP58lnSk
"US Navy Admiral planned Pearl Harbor attack in 1932"; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8WY0x2ZSAU
https://theduran.com/the-attack-on-pearl-harbor-was-no-surprise/
Tales of the American Empire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1niZil4lNjU&;feature=emb_title
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