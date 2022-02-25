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What's Going On? In a Word - Wetiko - David Icke (How to Defeat the Tyranny)
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234 views • February 25, 2022
David Icke Dot-Connector Videocast.
The Cult is behind the Tyranny in all the governments of the world. But who is behind them? That is what this video explores. We may lose a few battles, but we will win the war. How to defeat Wetiko.
Visit DavidIcke.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g363brb8BvLu/
The Cult is behind the Tyranny in all the governments of the world. But who is behind them? That is what this video explores. We may lose a few battles, but we will win the war. How to defeat Wetiko.
Visit DavidIcke.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g363brb8BvLu/
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