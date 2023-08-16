Create New Account
John Wick 4 - The Piano-Death Ritual Scene
The Open Scroll
The finale to the violent John Wick franchise ends with some major time ritual. The scene featured in this brief decode takes place where there's a piano sitting in a room where death reigns. The checkerboard floor resonates the floor of a Masonic temple or lodge. It's strong theurgy, even Janus ritual! This presentation can be considered as a bonus addition to the series titled, "What's the Piano Got to do With Death and Birth?"


https://theopenscroll.com/videos/JohnWick4PianoDeath.mp4


https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoDeathLife


https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

