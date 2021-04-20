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Where Is The Flu? Part 1
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20 views • April 20, 2021
Have you wondered why there is almost no flu this year? We examine the 200-year-old concept of "similar" versus "dissimilar" diseases and explain Mother Nature's Rules which were created for our benefit. Drop the fear and start understanding what really matters...
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