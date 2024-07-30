© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"There is not enough money in the world to force us to let migrants in."
Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán puts Ursula von der Leyen on notice.
"And there is not enough money in the world for which we would put our children or grandchildren in the hands of LGBTQ activists. That's impossible."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/