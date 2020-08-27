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GRANDSTREAM: Prof. Dr DOLORES CAHILL (MIRRORED)
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145 views • August 27, 2020
GRANDSTREAM: Prof. Dr DOLORES CAHILL (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Grand Torino at:-
https://youtu.be/whbxKvLEqMc
Prof. Dr Dolores Cahill is a world-wide renowned expert in high-throughput proteomics technology development and automation, high content protein arrays and their biomedical applications, including in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.
Prof. Cahill pioneered this research area at the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics in Berlin, Germany, and holds several international patents in this field with research, biomedicine and diagnostic applications.Link to non consent form from Tracey O'Mahoney Bl.
https://youtu.be/LFg-FWvnfDs
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Xurious - Ever Forward. Inspired by Xurious Ft. Mama P. - Ever Forward https://www.bitchute.com/video/6VKoMnUYjdsc/
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Mirrored from You Tube channel Grand Torino at:-
https://youtu.be/whbxKvLEqMc
Prof. Dr Dolores Cahill is a world-wide renowned expert in high-throughput proteomics technology development and automation, high content protein arrays and their biomedical applications, including in biomarker discovery and diagnostics.
Prof. Cahill pioneered this research area at the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics in Berlin, Germany, and holds several international patents in this field with research, biomedicine and diagnostic applications.Link to non consent form from Tracey O'Mahoney Bl.
https://youtu.be/LFg-FWvnfDs
Consider becoming a member today just press the JOIN button or why not stick some gas in the tank for Grand Torino and visit our website
https://www.grandtorino.ie/donations/
https://www.subscribestar.com/grand-torino-ireland
https://www.paypal.me/RowanCroft
https://www.patreon.com/GrandTorino
PO box: 13179 WICKLOW.
Tee-Shirts and Merch:
https://teespring.com/stores/the-grand-torino-shop
Social Media:
D/live - https://dlive.tv/GRANDTORINO?ref=grandtorino
Twitter - https://twitter.com/rowanwcroft
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RowanCroftGT
Instagram - grand_torino_ireland
Backup Channel:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rowanwcroft/
Thank you for watching and supporting. Oss!
Xurious - Ever Forward. Inspired by Xurious Ft. Mama P. - Ever Forward https://www.bitchute.com/video/6VKoMnUYjdsc/
Follow Xurious, at these places:
https://twitter.com/xuriousmusic
https://gab.com/xurious
https://www.facebook.com/Xurious-1042277229173358/
https://soundcloud.com/user-625608
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