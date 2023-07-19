Discovery After Drilling Into The Biggest Ice Shelf In Antarctica - Published Today
74 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
XandrewX
July 19, 2023
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/b7px4NO45W1p
Keywords
antarcticabiggestdiscoverydrillingice shelfxandrewx
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos