Patriot Underground with Kerry Cassidy Interview #7. 11-15-2022

Trump's 11/15 AnnouncementAlien AI & Illuminati Analysis
Election Fraud Commentary
White Hat Criticism:
We Can(t) Handle The Truth?
The True Power Of Humanity
Escaping The Matrix
Trump Arrest Angles
Division In The Military
False Flag Scenarios
Project Bluebeam
Alien Invasion
Death Is An Illusion
CGI Battlefields
Underground Cloning
Military Tribunals
How Will Disclosure Happen?
Med Beds For Healing Trauma
Spiritual uidance Moving Forward
Disclaimer: This podcast is for entertainment purposes only; Do your own research
Patriot Switch is dedicated to offering family-owned alternatives for items we buy and run out of our entire lives. There are many options available, and we are creating a patriot movement to take back our country and our economy.
Join Us Today http://patriotswitch.com/patriotunderground
Store: https://www.patriotunderground.shop/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/patriotunderground?fan_landing=true
Telegram: https://t.me/patriotunderground2021
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@patriotunderground
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.