Patriot Underground with Kerry Cassidy Interview #7. 11-15-2022

Trump's 11/15 AnnouncementAlien AI & Illuminati Analysis

Election Fraud Commentary

White Hat Criticism:

We Can(t) Handle The Truth?

The True Power Of Humanity

Escaping The Matrix

Trump Arrest Angles

Division In The Military

False Flag Scenarios

Project Bluebeam

Alien Invasion

Death Is An Illusion

CGI Battlefields

Underground Cloning

Military Tribunals

How Will Disclosure Happen?

Med Beds For Healing Trauma

Spiritual uidance Moving Forward

Disclaimer: This podcast is for entertainment purposes only; Do your own research

