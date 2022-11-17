Patriot Underground with Kerry Cassidy Interview #7. 11-15-2022

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Trump's 11/15 AnnouncementAlien AI & Illuminati Analysis
Election Fraud Commentary
White Hat Criticism:
We Can(t) Handle The Truth?
The True Power Of Humanity
Escaping The Matrix
Trump Arrest Angles
Division In The Military
False Flag Scenarios
Project Bluebeam
Alien Invasion
Death Is An Illusion
CGI Battlefields
Underground Cloning
Military Tribunals
How Will Disclosure Happen?
Med Beds For Healing Trauma
Spiritual uidance Moving Forward
Disclaimer: This podcast is for entertainment purposes only; Do your own research
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