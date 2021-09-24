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Senior Florida Hospital Cardiologist-on-the-benefits-of-Fasting
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39 views • September 24, 2021
If you ignore the BS about man being anything over 6000 years old (scientists carbon 14 tests are all flawed, since they dont take into account the decay of the earths magnetic field) and if you dis-regard his advice on "dont fast till you have geared up for the fast" by first eating a healthy diet for a few days, and if you keep in mind that for the first 3 days Everyone will have sugar and caffeine addiction headaches and irritability, then this is a GREAT Fasting video.
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