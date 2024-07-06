BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The epidemic of the vaccinated lego-men ~ everything is not awesome ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
TheProphet-Barnebus
206 views • 10 months ago

In today's discussion we will talk about the ideas of being a maverick, and the efforts by brainwash media to coerce you to be like the legos on that lego movie. We will also talk about the censorship networks green go ahead to censor any online content that goes against the virus scare & get vaccinated narrative. In addition, I will be sharing the highwire's latest episode, which will be 379 with aaron siri's testimonies in congress part 2. He will give the evidence of why you should never be vaccinated.


References:

- the highwire episode 379: aaron siri's testify in congress part 2

  https://rumble.com/v55j9lm-episode-379-siri-testifies-new-hampshire-part-2.html

- lego-man movie: everything is awesome

  https://rumble.com/v1v598g-everything-is-awesome-the-lego-movie-tegan-and-sara-feat.-the-lonely-island.html

- william j. Casey: mis-information program

  https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce

- vaxxed

  https://rumble.com/v2tlo3g-vaxxed-2-movie.html

- Vax Detox

  https://rumble.com/c/VaxDetox

- plandemic

  https://rumble.com/user/PlandemicSeriesOfficial

- covid 19 the great reset by klaus schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- event 301

  https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/

- agenda 21

  https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21/

- the creature from Jekyll island

  https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY

- London Real interviews David Icke

  https://freedomplatform.tv/

