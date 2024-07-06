The epidemic of the vaccinated lego-men ~ everything is not awesome ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will talk about the ideas of being a maverick, and the efforts by brainwash media to coerce you to be like the legos on that lego movie. We will also talk about the censorship networks green go ahead to censor any online content that goes against the virus scare & get vaccinated narrative. In addition, I will be sharing the highwire's latest episode, which will be 379 with aaron siri's testimonies in congress part 2. He will give the evidence of why you should never be vaccinated.
References:
- the highwire episode 379: aaron siri's testify in congress part 2
https://rumble.com/v55j9lm-episode-379-siri-testifies-new-hampshire-part-2.html
- lego-man movie: everything is awesome
https://rumble.com/v1v598g-everything-is-awesome-the-lego-movie-tegan-and-sara-feat.-the-lonely-island.html
- william j. Casey: mis-information program
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- vaxxed
https://rumble.com/v2tlo3g-vaxxed-2-movie.html
- Vax Detox
https://rumble.com/c/VaxDetox
- plandemic
https://rumble.com/user/PlandemicSeriesOfficial
- covid 19 the great reset by klaus schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- event 301
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/10/live-simulation-exercise-to-prepare-public-and-private-leaders-for-pandemic-response/
- agenda 21
https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/outcomedocuments/agenda21/
- the creature from Jekyll island
https://archive.org/details/pdfy--Pori1NL6fKm2SnY
- London Real interviews David Icke
https://freedomplatform.tv/