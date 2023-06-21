Finding The Better Way

June 19, 2023





In June of 2023, James Corbett delivered two presentations at The Better Way conference in Bath, England: "Between The Raindrops" on the topic "From Electrosmog to Nature’s Frequencies" and "The Limits of My Language" on the topic "From Thought Control to Free Thought." This is the recording of those presentations.

