Ep. 723 – Mom Who Escaped Socialist North Korea Sees The Same Indoctrination In American Classrooms

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We start with a plea from a mom and North Korean defector who fears for her son’s future after seeing the same socialist indoctrination being taught in American classrooms as in North Korea.
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