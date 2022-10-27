The New York Times’ Smearing of the Whistleblower Movement and of Brother Miles Once Again Reflects That the Foundation of the Western World Has Reached a Hazardous Level

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https://gnews.org/articles/494530
Summary：Do you think the West can be saved? Doesn't the West depend on the three foundations? Doesn't it? The financial system is gone. Democracy, and the rule of law is gone. Watch brother Miles' lawsuit. Third, media and freedom of speech is gone. How are you fighting with the Communist Party, aren't you?