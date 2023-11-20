Mirrored: LEELAND JONES: "GAZA WAR IN ZECH 9 & AMOS 1" - "THIS IS ARMAGEDDON! THIS IS JOEL 3"!!! -- AMAZING BIBLE PROPHECY BREAKDOWNS!!

*NOTE: First -- just know he 100% KNOWS the CV Vax is the mark of the beast -- And what's SUPER AMAZING is -- According to his timetable it shows that we are at the VERY END - just as WE'VE BEEN SHOWN!! PRAISE JESUS!! (it seems from what we've seen in other videos and on his diagram, that Spring 2024 is the end - and of course we dont know exactly when the Harvest will end - plus he doesn't have the revelation of the mixing and merging timelines to figure in - so we'll see how it's gonna look when it all unfolds), Also - on another note - he believes Trump is "the" antiChrist - however, as we have been shown and have been given more evidence that - yes - Trump is "part" of the antiChrist -- he is the "False Messiah Ben Joseph/The False John The Baptist -- and OBAMA is Lightening From heaven - The False Messiah ben David, THE antiChrist.
"Gaza War in Zech 9 and Amos 1" https://vimeo.com/872961571
"This is Armageddon! This is Joel 3" https://vimeo.com/876354790
HERE IS A THIRD ONE FROM 3 WEEKS AGO!!
"War for the Promised Land"https://vimeo.com/878648847
Leeland Jones Web site: https://www.leelandjones.com/
Leeland Jones - Youtube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/@LeelandJones
________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
REVELATION 22:17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.