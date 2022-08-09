Rare Footage Ukrainian Troops Use America's HIMARS Simultaneously Destroy Russian Arms Depot

US Military News





Aug 8, 2022 The Ukrainian Forces released incredible footage of U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems being used this week, showing four weapons firing almost simultaneously.





Rare video showing not fewer than M142 HIMARS launching 24 M31A1 GMLRS unitary rockets at Russian objectives.





The HIMARS can carry six guided rockets that boast a range of 40 miles. The rocket systems can also be loaded with a single Army Tactical Missile System that has a range of roughly 200 miles.





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Note: thumbnails for illustration only





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIpd3jBySfM



