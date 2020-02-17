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Donate to help Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. & Children's Health Defense (MIRRORED)
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179 views • February 17, 2020
Donate to help Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. & Children's Health Defense (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Children's Health Defense at:-
https://youtu.be/NPesCGuOIsk
This #GivingTuesday Children's Health Defense is raising money to continue our mission to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to expose causes, eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards so this never happens again.
Donate at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/donate/
Over 50% of US children has a chronic health condition. This is unacceptable. Help Children's Health Defense expose the causes, seek justice and protect children. Together we can create a healthier generation. Thank you for your support!
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People and Blogs
Mirrored from YouTube channel Children's Health Defense at:-
https://youtu.be/NPesCGuOIsk
This #GivingTuesday Children's Health Defense is raising money to continue our mission to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to expose causes, eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable and establish safeguards so this never happens again.
Donate at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/about-us/donate/
Over 50% of US children has a chronic health condition. This is unacceptable. Help Children's Health Defense expose the causes, seek justice and protect children. Together we can create a healthier generation. Thank you for your support!
Category
People and Blogs
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