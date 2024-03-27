Trump' s NY Trial - Deporting Illegals

Trump says it will be ‘honor’ to post $175M fraud case bond after appeals court cuts funds due from $454M





Donald Trump snagged a last-minute legal victory Monday when a state appeals court ruled he could post a drastically reduced bond of $175 million to fight the massive judgment in his civil fraud case.





The former president had been under pressure to come up with the nearly half-billion-dollar amount due Monday when he was granted the unexpected reprieve from the five-judge panel.





Had Trump failed to fork over the $454 million sum, New York Attorney General Letitia James could have moved to start seizing some of his prized properties.





The appellate court gave him another 10 days to post a bond for the lower figure — a cut of nearly 62% from the previous amount — and Trump said he could and would pay it.





Trump Responds to Appeals Court’s FIFTH Overruling of Judge Arthur Engoron in Civil Fraud Case After Nearly Half Billion Dollar Bond Slashed to $175K: “Judge Engoron is a Disgrace to This Country”





President Trump spoke to the media and slammed crooked Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday after an Appellate Court hearing in his New York civil fraud case, which significantly lowered his bond amount.





Engoron previously ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million with daily interest, which quickly ballooned to $464 million, to punish him for his honest business practices and job creation in the state of New York.





Trump plotting massive migrant sweeps, mega detention camps if elected: report





Former President Donald Trump is plotting an intense crackdown on immigration if he is elected to a second term next year — including rounding up undocumented immigrants and holding them in large detention camps as they wait to be expelled from the country, according to a report.





The leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is aiming to deport millions of people each year, several advisors told The New York Times.





The plan would not only target the nearly 4 million migrants that have crossed the US border since President Biden took office in 2021, but would include those that have been settled in the country for decades.





The Largest Mass Deportation in American History





July is scorching in Mexicali. The Mexican city just across the border from Calexico, California, averages 108 degrees Fahrenheit in the summer, but temperatures often swell into the 120s.





In 1955, thousands of disoriented people roamed the city’s streets as the sun bore down on them. They had just been dumped there by American immigration officials—snatched from their lives and jobs in the United States and thrown into a city where they didn’t know anyone.





