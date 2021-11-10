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WAKE UP! THE END IS NOT YET!!
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85 views • November 10, 2021
The signs of the times (also known as "the beginning of sorrows"), referred to by Jesus, get a lot of attention from Christians on the Internet. Everyone wants to know how the last big earthquake or the present pandemic is signifying the end of the world. But is that what Jesus said... that the world would end with a pandemic or an earthquake? Watch this video and find out.
For a serious dose of truth, check out this video:
https://bit.ly/Uncanny-Truth
For a serious dose of truth, check out this video:
https://bit.ly/Uncanny-Truth
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