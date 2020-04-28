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The Rape of Britain - A Film by Tommy Robinson
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50 views • April 28, 2020
This video has been taken down by YouTube because of its damaging factual content. Tommy recently visited Russia and spoke at a conference organised by Russian Libertarians. Tommy Robinson methodically and comprehensively exposed a massive institutional cover up by the British State. The police, politicians and local councils were complicit in hiding the industrialised rape, abuse and molestation of British children for decades. These crimes have been and continue to be carried out by organised Muslim rape gangs throughout the United Kingdom. Please feel free to download this video and share it everywhere. This could be his most banned video yet!
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