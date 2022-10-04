The US Biological Laboratories Discovered in Ukraine & the Pandemic - Became the Reason for the Creation of a New Unit of the Collective Forces of the CSTO

Sorry to English subtitles. Below is the description found with the Sputnik video.

The US biological laboratories discovered in Ukraine and the pandemic became the reason for the creation of a new unit of the collective forces of the CSTO.





Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov spoke about the specifics of the exercises in Kazakhstan and the situation in the regions of collective security.





For the first time, a joint unit of radiation, biological, chemical protection and medical support participates in the CSTO exercises.





The location of the exercises was not chosen by chance: the situation in Central Asia is still difficult.





It is not easy in other areas of responsibility of the collective security forces: Transcaucasian and Eastern European.