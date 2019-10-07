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California vs DC on Federal Lands: They're Both Wrong under the Constitution
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8 views • October 07, 2019
When Barack Obama was president, anytime you’d make the constitutional case against feds owning massive amounts of land, liberals would attack you as racist, backwards, neoconfederate - or something. And now it’s coming back to bite them. Last Friday, Donald Trump announced the latest federal plans regarding over 700,000 acres in California. Don't be surprised, they're all wrong.
Path to Liberty: October 7, 2019
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Path to Liberty: October 7, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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