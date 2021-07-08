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Magnetic After Pfizer Vaccine
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936 views • July 08, 2021
This Vancouver couple are friend's of a friend of mine.
They both got vaxxed, but only he's magnetized.
She probably got the saline placebo, since only 50% of the vaxxed are magnetized, according to Dr. Carrie Madej.
The guy in this video also developed a blood clot behind his ear a few days after being vaxxed, and had to have surgery to remove it.
They both got vaxxed, but only he's magnetized.
She probably got the saline placebo, since only 50% of the vaxxed are magnetized, according to Dr. Carrie Madej.
The guy in this video also developed a blood clot behind his ear a few days after being vaxxed, and had to have surgery to remove it.
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