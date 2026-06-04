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Satan's spawn casually explains the alleged most publicly dysfunctional S&M relationship in history:
"You should see what we get to behind closed doors & on certain Islands!"
🐻Time for the traditional ritual slaughter of the lamb... Don't worry, plenty more Satan's progeny in the Chosenites entity.
🔴 @DDGeopolitics