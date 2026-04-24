Kings vs. Avalanche | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | April 21, 2026

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Watch full game NHL Playoff highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche on April 21, 2026, where Artemi Panarin broke the ice for the Kings in the 3rd period and huge goals from Gabriel Landeskog and Nicolas Roy for the Avalanche closed out the game in overtime.