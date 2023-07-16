Vivek Ramaswamy Wows Tucker Carlson with His Forthrightness + Brilliance

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Vivek Ramaswamy wells the crowd and Tucker Carlson with his forthright head on approach, as well as his stratospheric intelligence. From what caused January 6, to the racism of the left, to affirmative action, he takes his verbal hammer and hits every nail on the head.
#vivekramaswamy #vivek #tuckercarlson
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